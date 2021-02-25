You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Vote for independence

I totally agree with Mr. Preston Lewis and his comments (letter, Feb. 14) concerning Texit. It is time for Texas to take a stand against a federal government that no longer shares our values or interest.

The Texas Nationalist Movement and House Bill 1359 is our path to freedom and liberty! Many say it can’t be done, but it can.

Just look at the former USSR. It is time to break with the USSA and its socialist leaning government and take our place among the free nations of the world.

Let your state representatives know that you want them to get behind a vote for independence!

— Michael Vansickle, Gilmer

