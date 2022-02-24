Letter: Vote for Primo

Vote for Primo
Do the right thing. Please vote.
A letter I received highlighted the challenge made by Ray Bostick over incumbent Commissioner Darryl Primo and stated that "a bipartisan committee" (where I am led to believe that none of the members reside in Pct. 2) are endorsing Mr. Bostick.
The tactic used in political campaigns is to discredit your opponent and unconditionally criticize views that do not serve "their" interests. The letter indicated just that, focusing on Primo’s alleged shortcomings and only reporting the challenger’s qualifications as having a city job.
If you followed Primo’s tenure as commissioner of Pct. 2, voters should be pleased to have in Primo a voice by oftentimes voting "no" on issues that obviously require a "no" vote. A vote of "yes," to follow suit, is never the sensible choice. Commissioner Primo always has the best interest of Pct. 2 and the county as his objective.
I take things with a grain of salt when I hear a Hollywood type, athlete or bipartisan group endorse a candidate, attempting to have others follow their lead. Who cares what they think? I hope that you, who have received the aforementioned letter, and all voters feel as I do.
— Danny Matherne, Longview