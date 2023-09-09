Letter: Vote for truth

Vote for truth
Dear fellow Texans,
Our values are at stake, and it is crucial that we stand united for integrity and accountability in our government. We face a pivotal moment in which the foundation of our democratic republic is being tested.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been impeached for actions that go against Texas values. Despite the serious threats to House members before their vote on impeachment, a substantial bipartisan majority, including a large majority of Republicans, voted in favor of impeachment.
Notably, Paxton’s defenders are spending millions of dollars for a massive media campaign to paint Paxton as a conservative hero and denounce all the charges against him as politically motivated and unsubstantiated — a transparent effort to deceive the voters and intimidate members of the Senate.
An updated list of misdeeds, allegations, and lawsuits casting a new light on the quality of his character can be found on these resources: do-whats-right.net and paxtonimpeachment.com .
We ask you to read the truth about Ken Paxton, and then urge your state senator to hear the evidence and then vote for truth, not for political gain. Let our representatives know that we stand by their side as they make this difficult but essential decision to do the right thing.
— Former state Rep. David Simpson and Dr. John Coppedge