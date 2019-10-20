Letter: Vote in favor of Hallsville bond issue

Vote for Hallsville bond
It’s no secret that at the heart of every strong community is a strong school district that, even if only under those Friday night lights, gives each member a common reason to rally together. Because our community is so great, we’ve welcomed over 900 new students in the past 10 years. Due to this growth, our schools have exceeded or nearly reached their capacity. The Hallsville ISD board of trustees, with community input, created a plan that would include the construction of one new campus to solve the overcrowding at all levels.
If you look at the boundaries of our district, you’ll notice that our Bobcat family consists of Hallsville, Longview, and even some Marshall residents. The proposed elementary school would be built on property the district already owns, which happens to be in the Longview city limits where over 700 of our students live. This would help alleviate traffic issues in the hub of Hallsville, overcrowding in all classrooms, and with the potential drop-off zone solution for families of students at multiple campuses be a winning solution for our community.
Bobcat Nation, I encourage you to be informed of the issues and vote for the Hallsville ISD bond.
With gratitude and support for our community,
— Courtney Goswick, Longview