Letter: Vote the Dems out

Vote the Dems out
Why do people love Trump? Results! He did what he said what he would and had the country running like a finely tuned race car.
Stronger economy, less government intervention in business, oil and gas making us energy independent, a border wall badly needed to control undesirable migrants, rebuilt military that people wanted to join, a justice system that worked, conservative judges who ruled on the founders’ constitution as written, and international respect leading to peace pacts never seen before, Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Of course he ruffled the feathers of the entrenched elites who disagreed with him. Drain the swamp was too accurate!
Please Americans, open up your brains and see what someone who believes in the opposite is doing to our country now. We are disgraced and almost insignificant in the world because of the decisions of the opposition that are causing problems all over the world.
Wake up America! Vote the Dems out! The sooner the better. Hopefully it won’t be too late!
— Dave Dean, Longview