Letter: Vote to help retired teachers

Vote to help retired teachers
Proposition 9 in the upcoming election must be approved by voters in order to provide a much-needed increase in the annuities of retired teachers. As a retired educator with over 40 years’ experience in public schools, mostly in Longview, on behalf of all of us, I respectfully ask for the support of all voters.
Despite soaring costs of living, retired teachers have not been provided a cost-of-living adjustment in many years. Most retirees were not able to contribute to Social Security, and their monthly annuities simply are inadequate. These hardworking, well-educated individuals who made a difference in so many lives over so many years surely deserve the support of the public to help them now live in dignity.
If you had teachers who contributed significantly to your life, please return the favor by voting on their behalf in the Nov. 7 election (early voting begins Oct. 23).
— Janis Canion, Longview