Letter: Vote your conscience

Vote your conscience
It seems now that to be affiliated with either major political party requires allegiance to the party above that of your sworn allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America.
The Democrats have seen senators Manchin an Sinema castigated for their lack of support of the total Build Back Better legislation and their vote again the filibuster legislation.
Liz Chaney and other Republican House members have received like treatment for their votes to impeach the president and her agreeing to serve on the House investigation of the Jan. 6 riot.
Mitch McConnell, Mike Pence, Bill Barr and other former members of the Trump Cabinet have received and continue to receive the wrath of the former president because they did not submit to his demand for loyalty to him above their swore allegiance to the Constitution.
Pity those on both sides of the fence that have done the unthinkable for doing what is right and not what is dictated by the party.
It is my opinion that our country would be so much better off if all those who hold public office would vote their conscience. Alas, this is not the case.
— Ron Jurenka, Longview