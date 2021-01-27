Letter: Voter suppression

Voter suppression
Amos Snow, you did explain to your wife the unending attempts to suppress the Black vote in America?
To wit: Poll taxes, literacy tests, purging voter roles, limitations placed on early and absentee voting, voting procedure disinformation, removal of USPS mail boxes/sorting machines (2020 election), Republican governors making only one drop-box available for an entire county, ID requirements, Trump’s begging phone calls to Georgia, etc. More should be done you say (letter, Jan. 7). What other voter-suppression schemes would you suggest?
Federal law states that “whoever makes or offers to make an expenditure to any person, either to vote or withhold his vote, or to vote for or against any candidate; and whoever solicits, accepts, or receives any such expenditure in consideration of his vote or the withholding of his vote shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both ...” Paid-for votes? From whom? What was this year’s going rate? How many paid votes went for your candidate? You make a bold claim with zero proof.
Having married a U.S. citizen of acceptable skin pigmentation, your wife has never experienced the dirty tricks of voter suppression. While explaining your version of voter fraud, I hope you also stressed that first and foremost, we abide by the will of the people and the law — not ransacking, maniacal thugs attempting a coup.
— Kathy Somer, Longview