Letter: Voters' choice

Voters’ choice
For decades, United States infrastructure has needed repair and upgrade. Everyone in this country will directly or indirectly use, and benefit from, the recent vote in the House and Senate to fund:
- Building, repair or improving roads, bridges, transit and rail;
- Upgrading broadband, airports, ports and waterways;
- Power and water systems and electric vehicles;
- The cleanup of the Superfund and brownfield sites, and
- Capping abandoned gas wells and reclaiming abandoned mine land.
This will create millions of shovel-ready, semi-skilled and skilled jobs. Earnings from them will help millions prosper and certainly build and strengthen the middle class.
So, the way to judge who really is for us, and find who builds our economy for decades to come, is to look at the infrastructure vote. It’s not the Republican Party. From 263 republicans in the House and Senate, only 32 voted to fund infrastructure for all of us. Of the Democrats, 266 voted for the infrastructure bill and six against. The Repubican Party would never have done it.
It’s the voters’ choice. Vote for the Democratic Party that delivers real economic progress for the majority, or for the Republican Party’s culture wars, fear, division and voter suppression.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview