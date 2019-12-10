Letter: Voters no longer in control

Voters no longer in control
Elections matter to your and my liberty and freedom under our Constitution — quite obvious. Face it: Government has grown to a point that citizens do not understand what is going on in Washington affecting our everyday lives.
It used to be that newspapers and TV picked out the “most important news,” explained it and gave us “their opinion” on the news. That no longer works because all news is biased, trying to convince us their opinion is right. The volume of news is also overwhelming to the point that trivial news crowds out important news.
OK. Politics has always been dirty, mean and controlled by big money to obtain the practitioner’s objective. What is different today is the big money is no longer American money dedicated to the best interests of you and me. The vast majority of political money is from multinational corporations with allegiances well beyond America and you and me.
Bottom line: American voters are no longer in control of our government.
A stunning charge, but look at Congress and what it is doing and not doing. It is attempting to overthrow our duly elected president right before an election. That is what elections are for if citizens want a new president. Congress is not tending to vital budget issues, trade, etc.
— Harry Bergman, Tyler