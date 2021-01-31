Letter: Wake up, America

Wake up, America
Congratulations, comrades! After years of participating in a patient and cunning world-wide strategy, you have finally tripped the mighty giant, freedom — not brought down, only tripped.
Your relentless attacks of political correctness, endless shaming and guilt, and now the so-called “cancel culture” on the good citizens of the United States seem to have come to fruition, exploding in the vocabulary of the Glorious Peoples’ Revolution (i.e. defund, deplatform, deprogram, deradicalize, re-educated, re-program, etc. all referring to our fellow Americans.)
Nancy Pelosi says that Mr. Putin wants “to undermine Democracy in the U.S. and around the world.” So, do the Marxist left and the running-scared Rinos in the House and in the U.S. Senate want to help him?
However, our pathetically slow reaction to this Marxist onslaught makes it appear that the giant is stumbling. But, look out! He is not down yet! Wake up America! Beware the mouth that pronounces these odious, anti-American slogans out of one side while sweetly pleading for “unity” out of the other. Take the bit of the Constitutional freedoms and the Bill of Rights in your mouth and run with it!
Wake up! Listen! Think! Move! Do your part! There is barely enough time left to save our freedoms! God, please bless America!
— Jeannie Dykes, Longview