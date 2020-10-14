Letter: Wake up

Wake up
One year ago, I walked along the Pacific shoreline of Newport, Oregon, enjoying a fall evening. At a small overlook, with one bench, was an older white-haired man, resting, with his bike nearby.
I walked up to get a better view, and spoke to him as any friendly Texan would, and his “howdy” came back with a distinct accent. I asked him where he was from, and he replied Poland. From the heaviness of his speech I knew he had grown up there, so I inquired, “How are things in Poland these days?”
“Well, not too bad considering they are digging out of 50 years of neglect.”
“Does that mean fifty years of Soviet-style socialism?” I asked.
“Exactly.”
“Well, I’m from Texas, but I understand in this state there are plenty of people who would like Socialism to come here.”
“Oh, yes, and I know why they do: because under Socialism everything is going to be free!” But his stern expression showed he wasn’t a believer. He had been there already.
We had a brief conversation, but it was on a subject that clearly disturbed him, and we soon parted company.
People from Socialist and Communist countries all over the world will do just about anything to come to America. How terrible it must be to them to see us heading in the direction that was so destructive in the lands they fled from. They would no doubt tell America to wake up before it’s too late.
— Rick Williams, Longview