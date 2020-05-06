Letter: Wall cartoon hit a nerve

When I turned the page and saw the cartoon of Uncle Sam comparing COVID-19 deaths with the supreme sacrifice of Vietnam servicemen and women, it was like a punch in the gut (Opinion, Friday).

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall is the most solemn and one of the rare tributes afforded soldiers, sailors and airmen who gave their best, and some gave their all. My 12 years of service during the Vietnam War era, the service of my brother who gave his all, service of my brothers in arms who gave their all, and a Gold Star mom who died of a broken heart. Shame. Shame. Shame.

— Capt. Steve Dean, USAF Retired, Gilmer

