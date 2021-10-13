Letter: Wasting space

Wasting space
Oh! Mr. Foster ... I keep waiting for you to break out in song — perhaps to the tune of “The Sound of Music” with “The Hills Are Alive” and the sound of your praises for Biden and his vultures who are trying to devour our beautiful America.
Instead, you are still at your attempt to bad-mouth President Trump with your endless columns. You are totally wasting space in the LNJ with words that merely amount to zilch. We don’t care! I am just tickled pink that so many good folks out there agree that you are merely spitting in the ocean.
Save you newspaper pages folks — they make great bird cage liners ... especially for parrots!
God bless America, and God bless Texas!
— Mrs. Johnnie H. Melton, Carthage