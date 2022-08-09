Letter: Watch what they do

Watch what they do
Seems the Republicans fear is in full mode after the Kansas vote. Republicans are telling us they want to protect your rights, and Democrats are against the people.
So i ask you, who voted to make the voting process so white Republicans would be in control? Who voted to cut women’s right to make their own decisions? Who keeps telling you the 2020 election was crooked but has no evidence? Who should be going to jail for trying to change the election?
if you tell a lie long enough the people will start to believe it. Watch what they do not what they say.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview