Letter: We can be better

We can be better
I am a very right-wing American that is tired of hearing that Black Americans are too stupid to get a personal identification card.
Are all you liberals so sure it is just too difficult for people other than white folks to have IDs? I just don’t know how a sane person can think so little of other races.
Dan Bongino said that he has figured it out: “Liberals are stupid.” I don’t believe that either, but I do question the reasoning of a few of them and how they put forth some ideas and/or beliefs. We can be better, and it is great to be Americans.
— Dale Grider, Longview