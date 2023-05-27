Letter: We can do better

We can do better
We should have done better, Longview.
The Run For The Wall event that took place May 21 at Longview Exhibit Building was painfully lacking. These Freedom Riders are coming across our nation in honor of all the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for America.
We could have made our city’s many food trucks available. We could have had patriotic music playing during their short visit. Let’s do better next year. Let us as a city stand up and salute those representing our fallen military with refreshments, music, encouragement and honor.
— Spencer Wright, Hallsville