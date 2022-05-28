Letter: We don't need gun reform

We don't need gun reform
Let's get this straight! We do not need gun reform. We have enough gun laws limiting our rights!
What we need is better people, people who respect others and are taught to live as responsible citizens. It has been shown that more guns in the hands of responsible people actually lowers gun violence.
It is not the gun or even the NRA that kills people — it's the lowlife scumbags that insist on spreading evil that kills people. We have laws that limit speeding, theft, etc., but we still have people that do these things. Laws can only go so far.
Guns have been around for hundreds of years, and as far as I can tell, no gun has ever killed anyone without help. So If you want to lessen evil in our society, get rid of CRT, woke thinking, racial discrimination, hate in general and get back to the respect and responsibility of past generations. Dare I say the Biblical principles this country was founded on?
— Bryan King, Longview