Letter: We need another Churchill

We need another Churchill
Today, Russia invaded Ukraine. People in our country should be outraged and prayerful.
Over the years, many Ukrainian officials and young Ukrainian leaders have come here as part of Congress’s Open World program to learn about democracy. They have stayed in our homes and become friends. They are struggling to learn how democracy works, overcome corruption in their country and join the Western world of democratic nations. They need our prayers as Russian troops and bombs are coming to their homes.
We worry that those who have come to the United States may be high on Russia’s “hit lists” and disappear into internment camps in Siberia or find a grave much sooner, all because they wanted to learn about democracy and become a Westward-looking nation, free from the bondage of Soviet dictatorship.
Vladimir Putin has attacked Ukraine to stop all of that.
Unless the Biden administration finds some “cojones,” Putin will get away with this power grab, just as Hitler did in the 1930s. Appeasing dictators and bullies never works.
President Joe Biden appears to be our century’s Neville Chamberlain. If history is a lesson, gird your loins and pray not only for the peoples of Ukraine but also for a 21st century Winston Churchill to appear.
— John Coppedge, Longview