Letter: We need cooperation

We need cooperation
What is a clown? Merriam-Webster defines a clown as "a fool, jester, comedian, one who habitually jokes" and "a grotesquely dressed comedy performer in a circus."
Somehow that description does not fit any of the members of the Jan. 6 committee. A buffoon, on the other hand and according to Merriam-Webster, is an "ill-educated or stupid person." Most of us know that there is no cure for stupid.
According to what I have heard, the folks that watch the Jan. 6 committee hearings are those that care about our democracy and the Constitution of the United States. There are two other groups: those who just don't care about anything except themselves and those who are buffoons and therefore just repeat what others tell them. There may be close to a 100 million in each of the three groups.
America needs cooperation between the people of our great nation more now than even before in our history. This effort starts with our neighbors and continues throughout all 50 states, with all races, religions and most of all with all Republicans, Democrats and Independents. Only then can we truly make America the best it has even been.
— Carl Nagel, Longview