Letter: We're fortunate — so far

We’re fortunate — so far
To everyone in Longview and surrounding areas:
We are so far extremely fortunate to be relatively coronavirus free. Unfortunately, we are also taking little precaution to keep it so.
Because I watch lots of sports on TV usually — and that no longer exists — news is now my go-to favorite. And the news is not good and getting worse. It’s almost exclusively of the coronavirus death rampage worldwide.
I know a lot about it and we in our area really need to try to keep it away from us.
The few times I’ve ventured away from my shelter for groceries, I have seen little effort being made. This puts us on a schedule for inviting the virus into our lives much sooner.
It is coming. Let’s try to delay it, make its presence as benign as possible, and quit worrying so much about buying all that toilet paper.
I really, really want to do as much as possible for my granddaughter, family, neighbors and you who are reading this diatribe.
Stay home. Work in your yard. Build a garden. Watch reruns of Super Bowls, World Series games, previous Olympics. Explore the internet for information on the rates of a virus that is shutting down the Earth.
— Chuck Barker, Longview