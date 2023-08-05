Letter: We run Texas

We run Texas
A recent Texas Tribune article pulled back the curtain on how Texas politicians use their time and power. It isn’t pretty.
A Texas A&M professor gave a lecture on the opioid crisis at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. During the presentation, she mentioned Lt. Gov. Patrick’s office as underperforming on policies and measures which would increase detection of fentanyl and save more lives with effective treatments. Seems like pretty important information for medical students. What happened next is head-spinning.
The daughter of the current Texas Land Commissioner, a medical student herself, contacted her mom to register a complaint about the professor’s remark referencing Patrick.
Commissioner Buckingham in turn contacted Patrick’s office to report the infidel. Patrick’s office then reaches out to John Sharp, former state comptroller, now Aggie Chancellor.
Sharp kicks the Aggie retribution apparatus to warp speed and ... before the lecturer can travel from Galveston to Aggieland, she is suspended from her position pending an investigation to determine if she should be fired.
Whew, that was fast! Thanks to the Texas Tribune for the heads up.
Message: (1) We run Texas (2) Stray from the party line at your peril.
— Joe Young, Longview