Letter: We were there with Apollo 11

We were there with Apollo 11
As a manager of scientific and engineering programming at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, I and my group were a huge part of the 400,000 people you mentioned in your great articles on the moon landing (Wednesday-Sunday).
We worked with huge but slow computers that had very little memory. The tape drives were about refrigerator size, the disk drives were washing machine size but heavier to eliminate vibration, and had very little capacity.
We solved a lot of problems on that primitive set of computer systems. Simulations such as pitch, roll and yaw because of crew movement, heat transfer at burn time, stability of feedback control systems (a thermostat is a simple example. The output of the device is the input to the device), forcing fuel in gravity feed conditions near weightless points in the flight, and many others. In many cases, the major problem was to produce results in spite of the equipment we were working with.
By launch time, our work on that mission was over. We, like the rest of the world, watched from afar through the whole time. We were not at the Cape or at Mission Control, but we were there.
— Millard Harkrider, Kilgore