Letter: We will not be silent

We will not be silent
A recent letter to the editor (Oct. 6) claimed conservative’s were a minority and advised them to “cut the crap.” Talk about rich!
The pasture patties he is spreading are knee deep. All Americans are entitled to voice their opinions, even if they are in the minority. I also take issue with his classification that they/we are the minority.
Granted, due to the population in New York and California we are outnumbered. However, the Republican party has 27 state governors and controls 30 state legislatures. The Democratic Party does control the presidency and the U.S. House and Senate. That amounts to a majority of about five people in total. Some votes in the Senate swing toward the center giving both parties a say in the direction of our nation.
So we will not be silent, and we will not get out of the way like Majority Leader Schumer demands that we do.
— Gerald Green, Longview