Letter: Wealthy should pay up

Wealthy should pay up
Gerald Green citing Scott Hodge (letter, Nov. 2) is equivalent to citing the devil regarding sin, as Hodge is a member of The Tax Foundation and spent 10 years at the Heritage Foundation (whose mission is to promote conservative public policies). Somewhat biased?
The wealthy differ from you and me: They’ve got Congress and the GOP making financial manipulation legal by enacting laws to their benefit. How? Much of their income is taxed at preferred rates (from dividends and stock sales). They then decide when to claim it on tax returns. If the wealthy never sell stock that has increased in value, investment gains are wiped out when those assets are passed on to their heirs.
Stating that the top 1% of wage earners pay 40% of taxes while earning 20% of the income is a lie. From 2010-18, their individual tax rate was estimated at 8.2% on an income of $1.8 trillion and enjoyed a sizeable drop with the 2017 tax cut.
Raising their rate to help pay for America’s decaying/rotting infrastructure should be a no-brainer. Corporations and the ultra-wealthy use the same bridges, roads, airports, etc. as the rest of us. It’s time they pay up and actually make America great again.
— Kathy Somer, Longview