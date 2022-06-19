Letter: Weapons of war

Weapons of war
Everyone seems to be up in arms about banning weapons of war. OK. The list should be: slings (for rocks), spears, bows and arrows, knives, muskets, breach loading firearms, all firearms that can be cycled for another shot and anything above .17 caliber as these are and have been used in war.
My pickup is very large and has a brush guard/battering ram on the front. In the bed is a 100-gallon fuel tank. Truck weighs right at 10,000 pounds. Lots of potential for mass destruction.
Ban it because who needs such a danger to society on the roads? That I use it for work and drive like the ol’ man I am is a moot point: the “what if” factor is surely more pressing than my needs and right to ownership. Right?
— Amos Snow III, Longview