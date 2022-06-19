 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Weapons of war

Weapons of war

Everyone seems to be up in arms about banning weapons of war. OK. The list should be: slings (for rocks), spears, bows and arrows, knives, muskets, breach loading firearms, all firearms that can be cycled for another shot and anything above .17 caliber as these are and have been used in war.

My pickup is very large and has a brush guard/battering ram on the front. In the bed is a 100-gallon fuel tank. Truck weighs right at 10,000 pounds. Lots of potential for mass destruction.

Ban it because who needs such a danger to society on the roads? That I use it for work and drive like the ol’ man I am is a moot point: the “what if” factor is surely more pressing than my needs and right to ownership. Right?

— Amos Snow III, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“And Jesus said to him, ‘Blessed are you, Simon Barjona, because flesh and blood did not reveal this to you, but My Father who is in heaven.’”