Letter: Weapons of war

Weapons of war
On July 29, a writer puts on a Longview web page: “Beto is in Longview today. We should take our AR’s to where he is and show we will not comply...” I called the police, they showed, and I did not see AR’s at the Beto O’Rourke town hall I attended.
The writer’s desire to show weapons of war, to affect assembly and speech, is another reason why such can, and should be, legally required to be locked in safes, not displayed in public, and be prohibited except for training and use for the “the security of a free State.”
The Second Amendment and our Texas Constitution allow legally broader restriction of weapons of war.
“Every citizen shall have the right to keep and bear arms in the lawful defense of himself or the State; but the Legislature shall have power, by law, to regulate the wearing of arms, with a view to prevent crime.”
Weapons of war at a political rally violates the Texas Constitution. “The citizens shall have the right, in a peaceable manner, to assemble together for their common good.”
Every Texan has the right to assemble and express their views without war weapons displayed to warn them.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview