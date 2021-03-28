Letter: Weed out bad apples

Weed out bad apples
I probably will not change anybody’s mind, but maybe I can make some of you think about how you would like to leave our country to our children and grandchildren. Do you really think that the filibuster is a good idea if that means the future of our country is at stake? If a minority of senators can block any good idea the overwhelming majority of the American people supports.
Don’t you want to live in a country where the people believe in science, facts and the truth rather than lies? Where the news media reports only the truth and no spinned truth to fit their agendas, which we are all too willing to believe? Where the politicians from both parties work together to make the USA again the admiration of the world, not its laughing stock? Where disagreements are civil and not the cause for hate and resentment? Where the politicians accept their defeat with grace and work harder to sell their good ideas better next time?
There are bad apples in any crop. Weed them out, and don’t make them presidents or congressmen.
I dream to live in such a country. Please make my dreams become true.
— Horst Seeger, Longview