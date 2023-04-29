Letter: Welcome to the club

Welcome to the club
In reply to Mr. Bankhead’s letter, “I’ll take Trump” (April 16), with his very horrific threatening description of a pit bull biting through a mop handle, and which in itself shows the questionable character of you, Mr. Bankhead, and your friend.
The perpetrators of indiscriminate violence for any reasons are usually the cowardly back-seaters of our society whom are reluctant to carry out any decent, meaningful discourse in an effort for mutual understanding for a peaceful solution.
Mr. Bankhead, how has Trump made your tangible life better, sir?
You talk about Marxist, which in its true form does not exist anywhere, and any close resemblances have failed miserably. What we have are levels of dictatorships, which our government has traded with .
“Marxists” is used mostly by politicians’ rhetoric who want to create fear in their ignorant constituents.
We all practice some form of socialism, be it going to church, paying taxes, collecting Social Security, getting health care, putting our children through school. These are all benefits of our social democratic system, and as a member, you are in fact a socialist.
So, Mr. Bankhead, welcome to the club, and let’s try to lower the violent rhetoric, if not for ourselves then for our children and friends.
— Rick Bodlaender, Gilmer