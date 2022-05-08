Letter: We're onto something

We’re onto something
All pregnancies begin with the male sex organ. Let’s start there with regulations. Vasectomies are reversible. All males under the age of 21 should be required to have one unless/until deemed responsible adults. Insurance and/or pharmacists who refuse payment for women’s contraception should follow suit with Viagra. Pregnancy doesn’t need help from male enhancements. The real culprits in all of this are us loose women, enticing those poor ole fellas into such depravity.
With their ultimate goal destined for fruition, the GOP-controlled Legislature (and our own Jay Dean) will surely take up the fight for more benefits for pregnant women! Doubtful. Anything remotely close to universal health care, daycare, expanded Medicaid, higher minimum wage, or public assistance of any sort are anathema to these hand-wringers/right wingers, though Texas ranks 47th in teen birth rates and the number of children in single-parent families/high poverty areas, as well as 43rd in maternal mortality.
Your Bible/Sharia law won’t support women who are forced to be breeding machines. It takes money! Six carefully chosen members of the underhandedly stacked Supreme Court can’t stop women. What do you think was happening prior to 1973? Now, regulating males? I think we’re onto something.
— Kathy Somer, Longview