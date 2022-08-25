Letter: West Bank concerns

West Bank concerns
The latest attack Israel has launched on Palestinian human rights organizations in the West Bank is to not only label the six organizations as terrorist groups but to raid their offices, ransack the offices, destroy the property, break down the doors (even in a church), arrest the officers and say the organizations are permanently closed with no one permitted to enter. In fact, the entrances were welded shut.
All the U.S. can muster is that our government is concerned. Of course, the U.S. government was concerned when Israeli troops killed Palestinian American journalist covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank.
The U.S. is not going to renew the JCPOA (nuclear peace deal with Iran) as Israel is opposed to its renewal. All our president and Congress can manage to do is express their concerns, if they even do that.
The $4-$5 billion to Israel will not be withheld no matter what amount of killing and destruction the Israeli government metes out to the indigenous Palestinian people. And the media covers up for this as well by labeling any Palestinian resistance, however mild, as the action of terrorists, militants or the least damning activists.
— Jerry King, Longview