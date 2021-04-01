Letter: What a mess

What a mess
Open letter to President Joe Biden:
Regarding the southern border — we are in crisis mode. I don’t believe you’ve been down here and are ignorant of the facts. You obviously don’t care about us or the immigrants, hospitals, schools, drugs flooding over the border, children (even little ones) being raped and sold, and the property damage done by the mass of immigrants and cartels. I’m a very concerned citizen, U.S. history teacher and great grandmother. I don’t know how my great grandchildren will clean up and pay for your lack of working policies and lack of monetary sense.
If all of you are allowing yourselves to be used by left-wing ideologists like Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi and AOC, shame on you. If your plan, President Biden, is to give yourself five or six months and then allow VP Harris to use the 25th Amendment against you so she will be president and complete a socialist plan for America, you are traitorous.
What a mess you have caused throughout the country and in only two months. I’ve spent time in socialist and communist countries, and we won’t do well living under a freedom-crushing system. You care nothing for the greatest democracy every instituted.
— Shawna Lee Spencer, Gilmer