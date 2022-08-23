Letter: What about Hillary?

What about Hillary?
Wow, Frank Supercinski, being so upset (letter, Wednesday) about Donald Trump’s alleged possession of top secret and classified documents, you must have really been upset about Hillary’s server in the toilet. You must have also been incensed when she deleted and destroyed those documents when they were subpoenaed.
I suppose your great concern about such things must have led you to write a scathing letter about her malfeasance back then. I don’t seem to remember that letter. Perhaps you will do us all a favor and reprint that letter.
Of course, you will have no such letter because your concern is not really about those documents but all about your desire to destroy Donald Trump by any means necessary. Much like our “unbiased” DOJ and FBI, you will use anything against him including practices that have taken place over a generation of presidents and which you have excused because until 2016 your judgement was not clouded by your partisan anger over Hillary’s loss.
— Al McBride, Longview