Letter: What can go wrong?

What can go wrong?

Let me see if I have this straight.

1. The Biden administration gives $30 billion to the government of Ukraine.

2. The government of Ukraine invests a substantial portion of this $30 billion with FTX.

3. The SEC is warned, as early as May 2022, that FTX may be a Ponzi scheme.

4, The CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, donates $40 million to elect Democratic congressmen.

5. FTX declares bankruptcy.

6. Sam Bankman-Fried will be investigated by a Congressional committee whose members received donations from FTX.

What could possibly go wrong?

— Robert Sprouse, Longview

