Letter: What can go wrong?

What can go wrong?
Let me see if I have this straight.
1. The Biden administration gives $30 billion to the government of Ukraine.
2. The government of Ukraine invests a substantial portion of this $30 billion with FTX.
3. The SEC is warned, as early as May 2022, that FTX may be a Ponzi scheme.
4, The CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, donates $40 million to elect Democratic congressmen.
5. FTX declares bankruptcy.
6. Sam Bankman-Fried will be investigated by a Congressional committee whose members received donations from FTX.
What could possibly go wrong?
— Robert Sprouse, Longview