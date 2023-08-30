Letter: What could go wrong?

What could go wrong?
Something that continues to amaze me is the heat any leader, journalist or politician gets for even suggesting that it might be a good idea to at least talk to adversaries. In the case of Putin and Russia, they are called appeasers, puppets, traitors, Neville Chamberlain or worse.
That talking to adversaries might serve to avert more wars and conflicts is never given any credence. There is always a new Hitler that is irrational and can’t be talked with or reasoned with, so we must pick up arms or get someone else to do it for us. In the case of Russia, it is the Ukrainians. But we must not have any diplomacy or even thoughts of that for heaven’s sakes.
All we have to do is keep sending our puppet (speaking of puppets) Zelenskyy billions more with no oversight or strings attached.
Of course, this puts us in direct conflict with another nuclear-armed superpower with as many or more nukes than we have. But what could go wrong? Actually, what couldn’t go wrong?
Let us recite some of the successes or lack thereof this policy has wrought. Osama, Saddam, Gaddafi, al-Assad — all the new Hitlers, wars waged, billions spent.
— Jerry King, Kilgore