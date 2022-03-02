Letter: What does CRT really mean?

What does CRT really mean?
When someone talks about teaching critical race theory in college, what are they actually teaching? Until we agree on an answer that is in plain English, how can we be for or against it?
And how can we outlaw or allow CRT when we have no clear definition of what CRT meats? Back in the day, it meant cathode ray tubes, which were a key component of televisions that did not have flat screens.
I am against those old TVs. For one thing, they were very heavy.
— Robert Bristow, Beckville