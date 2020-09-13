Letter: What have you given?

What have you given?
I walked into the den last night to find my wife with tears rolling down her face (now this is a woman who does not cry easily). I immediately asked what was wrong. Well, she had been watching TV when the reports of Donald Trump’s latest insults begin to break.
This time it was the military — John McCain and anyone else who has ever served and been wounded, maimed or killed in defense of this country. He was mocking them and calling them losers and suckers.
This was particularly upsetting to my wife, whose own father had served in WWII and was severally injured in the Battle of the Bulge in Northeastern France. Her father was shot and left for dead, his life saved because of the bed of snow he laid in.
The injuries he suffered resulted in him losing his left leg in addition to other wounds that caused years of pain, anguish, hospital visits and divorce. My wife’s life was dramatically altered by these events.
These are the kinds of people our president believes should not be seen because Americans don’t like to see this.
Mr. Trump, “all gave some and some gave all.” What have you given?
— Gary R. Sampson, Longview