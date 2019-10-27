Letter: What I'd like to see from LISD

What I’d like to see from LISD
At a recent Longview ISD town hall meeting (news stories Sept. 23, Oct. 2, Oct. 8, Oct. 12) Paul Pastorek presented the TEA’s initiative entitled “System of Great Schools.” He outlined several characteristics of “great” schools. Mr. Pastorek and school board President Ginia Northcutt invited attendees to voice additions to their list. This is my response.
What I — as a taxpayer — would like to see from LISD:
1. Responsible management of the resources we already HAVE above constant pursuit of more resources.
2. Consistency over innovation.
(Innovation can only happen when we have a consistent baseline from which to innovate. When we constantly change, innovation becomes meaningless and the grants obtained aren’t worth it. Clearly, they aren’t worth it to the teachers, or there wouldn’t be such a high rate of turnover (news story, Aug. 18). Furthermore, parents find the state of flux frustrating and it makes our kids feel insecure. Innovation can be wonderful, but not to the exclusion of all consistency.)
3. More teachers and fewer administrators.
4. Less testing of our kids.
5. Administrative support for teachers over fear-based accountability.
(I would like to see administrators helping teachers do their jobs or providing support for them to do their jobs, rather than constantly standing over them with evaluations.)
— Anna Purdum, Longview
Editor’s note: The fourth and final of four town hall meetings about a districtwide charter initiative is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Longview ISD Education Support Center, 1301 E. Young St.