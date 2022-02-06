Letter: What kind of life?

What kind of life?
I'm thinking about the Texas government. I went to a talk by Jay Dean, and he said they made great improvements on power grids for Texas. It looks like it was a short-handed fix.
He helped ban books and teachings at schools that expose slavery and misguided ideas about all people except straight white people. This is going to lead to people not wanting to be a teacher and teachers getting out of the profession.
He voted for voter suppression. This type of thing led to Nazism in Germany, and with Abbott doing Trump's bidding as a lieutenant, what kind of life will your and grandchildren have?
If i remember correctly, it took Hitler six years to get laws in place so he could take over. Are you as a voter ready to become a Nazi state?
—Jerry Matlock, Longview