Letter: What's concerned me lately

What’s concerned me lately
I have become acutely aware of the questions never asked in the debates and the stories never covered in the media.
First the debates, since Tulsi Gabbard has been excluded no questions about U.S. foreign policy have been broached but have been avoided like the coronavirus or the plague. For foreign policy, we have no diplomatic relations with Russia and all the nuclear arms treaties and missile treaties with Russia have expired or been dismissed. My questions: Would you, if elected, enter into negotiations with Russia to renew these vital treaties?
China and Russia have vowed to never do first use of nuclear weapons, would you as president also vow the U.S. would disavow first strike use of nuclear weapons? Third, since Trump took us out of the Iran nuclear treaty and moved us closer to war with Iran, would you restart the treaty with Iran that the previous administration signed?
As to stories never covered, Julian Assange is being tried in England to be extradited to the U.S. He is in a glass cage in court with no access to his defense team. He is treated worse than the worst terrorist. Why is the media not covering this at all, as it is clearly a threat to a free press and a warning to future whistleblowers?
Lastly almost 500 polling sites in mostly black and Latino communities in Texas have been closed, although the population there has increased limiting minority voting.
— Jerry King, Longview