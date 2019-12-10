Letter: What success?

What success
Gerald Green’s letter (Dec. 4) reiterated the blatant lies spewed by a consummate liar, a man of moral bankruptcy/zero integrity, whose false/misleading statements are unprecedented in American politics.
The president has been working so hard for us that visits to his own golf courses have cost taxpayers $115 million and nearly 22% of his days in office. (Does he even pay income taxes?) His tax cut benefited the wealthy but did little for the middle class. By 2027, it’s estimated that every income group below $75,000 will see a tax increase while income ranges above $75,000 will still see a cut.
If this economy is the best in your lifetime, where have you been? Economic growth the second quarter slowed to 2%, significantly less than the 5.5% achieved in the second quarter of 2014 during the Obama presidency.
Because of Trump’s trade fights with China and Europe, factory activity has decelerated; companies are reining in their spending on large equipment. Wages for manufacturing have not kept up with other parts of the economy. Hiring at factories has slowed. Manufacturing wage gains have lagged.
His trade war has brought struggles for farmers and manufacturers and higher prices for consumers. To compensate, Trump gave farmers $28 billion in bailouts (aka welfare) over the past two years — more than twice the $12 billion Obama paid out to automakers crippled by the financial crisis in 2008 (and which was repaid).
If you own a computer or read the newspaper to which you wrote, research before perpetuating this man’s lies. The harm he has done this country is irreparable.
— Kathy Somer, Longview