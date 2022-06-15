Letter: What the Second Amendment is for

What the Second Amendment is for
A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed. The Second Amendment clearly states the why and how we are allowed to bear arms — for the security of the state with a well-regulated militia.
We are not constitutionally allowed weapons of war to execute children, kill our families and neighbors, or otherwise commit violence and disturb the peace as we individually wish.
It is perfectly lawful and constitutional to regulate what are weapons of war, and how individuals are trained to possess and use them. The AR-15 was introduced as a weapon of war, and it was and is distributed to troops who are trained in their use for national security.
Those who have AR-15s must be known and trained. These weapons must be secured so only authorized and trained individuals will be permitted to use them as directed by lawful authority. Their storage in locked safes, and disassembly to and from firing ranges, and the type of ammo magazines for their loading, are all valid regulations for a well-regulated militia. This is what the Second Amendment is for, not carnage.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview