Letter: What they really see

What they really see
Raymond Richards claims in his Sept. 24 letter that elements of the Republican Party are a danger to our democracy. In this same letter, he goes on a rant about denying First Amendment rights to those people, including myself. This is not a tenet of American democracy. In fact, it’s more inline with fascism than anything else.
Mr. Richards uses the strange phrase, “We need to be replaced.” This can only mean being silenced! But this format is the Longview News Journal, not Facebook or Twitter where such practices have been known to happen. The Longview News-Journal has a higher regard for our First Amendment rights. They allow different points of view to be expressed.
Mr. Richards claims the president is simply pointing out what he perceived to be faulty/dangerous individuals within the Republican Party. But what they really see is Trump rallies filled to the rafters with energized voters, while the turnouts in their own rallies are anemic. This is what they really fear: losing power — not non-existent fascism. This is Politics 101 for Democrats. Remember the Trump/ Russian collusion hoax they used to drag America through the mud for three years.
— Gerald Green, Longview