Letter: What Trump produced

What Trump produced
Reading Don Peck (letter, Thursday), let’s see what Trump produced. He tried to destroy the Constitution and democracy of the United States — dissatisfaction, hatred, lies, manipulation, people going to jail because of his lies for power and greed for money. He promoted a wall that will not stop people from coming. The immigrants are trying to improve their lives, which seems to me to be a human trait. Everyone needs a chance, and moving the immigrants couldn’t be under the cover of darkness if it is in the media.
I don’t mind a person who stumbles when they speak as long as what they say is true. Sure, the vote is for Joe Biden. He seems to be more honest than anyone in the Republican Party.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview