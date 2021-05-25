Letter: What we need

What we need
I always used to wonder why, in the Trump campaign of 2016, the farewell anthem was the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” Now, with a small group of women of power running the Biden administration, I get it. Leading, what this country needs, is the God-given nature of men — nurturing, what this country has decided it wanted, is in the nature of women.
The Democrats are all about the people getting what they want ... not what they need. The Georgia runoff made it ever so clear that the people wanted money more than law and order — more than secure borders, more than energy independence, more than peace in the Middle East, more than a China that was contained, more than businesses and jobs moving back to the USA, more than tax cuts for middle class, etc.
And the “hate Trump machine” of the “nurtured” populace, the power-hungry Democrats, the media, and academia was beyond all rational belief!
Well, those haters got what they wanted … and it is chaos and crisis everywhere you look! Let’s argue something really important: When a nation goes down the toilet, which way does the water turn — clockwise or counter clockwise?
— Robert Bauman, Longview