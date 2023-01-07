Letter: Whatever it takes

Whatever it takes
President Biden and his brain trust of unelected bureaucrats have apparently decided that if we keep saying “the border is not open” often enough that we dumb taxpayers will believe it despite daily videos of thousands of illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande.
For years, the Democratic election strategy has been to have the federal government give out enough freebies to keep their base voting for them.
The Democrats’ new strategy is to allow anyone to cross our southern border. The Democrats assume these millions of illegal immigrants who receive all kinds of freebies will be so grateful that they will vote for the Democrats forever.
The ever-increasing number of immigrants will be able, in many cases, to be the swing vote that will allow Democrats to win elections.
The fact that drug cartels use the massive daily flow across the Rio Grande to make it difficult for border agents to identify the drug mules who cross the border hidden among the immigrants shows how indifferent the Democrats are to anything but more votes.
The Democrats’ new strategy shows that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win elections even if it drastically changes America as long as it keeps the Democrats in power.
— Don Peck, Longview