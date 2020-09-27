Letter: What's changed?

What’s changed?
In early 2017, I drove over to Tyler to attend a political rally downtown. I went as an observer, really, looking for material to write about. As I wandered about the square, I spotted an old couple sitting on a bench enjoying the sunshine.
The pair might have been mistaken as two who came to the square for a peaceful sit-down, but found it occupied by demonstrators, until one saw their hand-lettered signs on white poster board. I thought, “This is what democracy looks like.” They sat in the sun and placidly took in the whole scene. Born to be mild.
A few weeks ago, I read in the News-Journal about a political rally and a counter-demonstration held at the same time in the same space. A legitimate candidate for Congress came to the square in Tyler to speak to voters wanting to hear what he had to say. A group of Trumpinistas came to heckle the candidate and shout down his supporters. Harsh words and scuffles ensued.
I have a dodgy memory, but I think the First Amendment says something about Congress shall make no law ... abridging freedom of speech, or press, or the right of people to peacefully assemble to listen, for example, to a political candidate duly nominated by his party.
But Trumpinistas aren’t Congress, are they? What has changed since 2017? One guess.
— Charles Kelley, Longview