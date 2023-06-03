Letter: What's next?

What’s next?
First, Biden said no Patriot missile system to Ukraine — too dangerous to escalate war with Russia.
Months later, Patriot system goes to Ukraine. Then Biden says no tanks to Ukraine as that would be a dangerous escalation of the proxy war with Russia (of course he didn’t admit it is a proxy war).
Months later, tanks to Ukraine. Now after Biden had said no F-16 fighter bombers to Ukraine as too dangerous, F-16 fighter/bombers are going to Ukraine after all.
What’s next? Nuclear weapons to Ukraine? And let’s make sure we escalate this all the way to WW3 and nuclear war? Really folks, Ukraine is not a democracy but is engaged in a civil war with ethnic Russians in the eastern provinces of Ukraine and Crimea.
Zelenskyy has cancelled elections and banned opposition parties. What it is as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin admitted is an attempt to weaken Russia so it can’t interfere in our own interventions.
While no fan of Trump, I give him kudos for his response to the female interviewer who tried to bait him at his town hall. Her heckling demand was, “What, you don’t want Ukraine to win?” Trump’s said stop the killing.
— Jerry King, Kilgore