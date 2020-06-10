Letter: What's your skin in the game?

What’s your skin in the game?
Mr. Sprouse, you have brought to our attention African-Americans working in media, the Trump administration and elsewhere to remind us of the gaffe “not black” made by Joe Biden (letters, May 28). But you fail to mention the many gaffes made by President Trump and his many outright racist remarks.
One wonders what “skin” you have in the game. If African-Americans use this as an excuse to vote for Trump, then they would be shortsighted indeed. However, I doubt very much that will happen.
— Roland Lampin, Beckville