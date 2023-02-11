Letter: Wheelchair problems

Wheelchair problems
I recently had surgery on my ankle. The surgery included removal of old hardware, rebuilding the ankle and a fusion.
Due to the amount of surgery and the confinement time of no weight, my doctor wrote a prescription for an electric wheelchair. When I called one of the largest DME suppliers in the area, I was told straight out I was not entitled to an electric wheelchair.
The prescription also included several other items I would need during this time. I know one electric wheelchair and a few other items is not a big sale, but I would’ve liked to be treated with respect and not brushed off, just because I’m a senior citizen.
Yes, the paperwork going to Medicare takes time, but if you are a business to sell DME, you should be able to handle the paperwork with a smile as part of the job. I do hope no other senior experiences this type of attitude when in need of mobility products.
— Sharon Pheasant, Waskom